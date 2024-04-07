Cameron Diaz, Benji Madden 'over the moon' after welcoming second baby

Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden have been living special family moments away from the limelight.



As reported by OK! magazine, the couple "loves to stay home and cook meals and spend time with their daughter Raddix and newborn boy Cardinal."

The source added, "Cameron’s a big believer in keeping things private — it’s better for the kids and healthier for her and Benji."

An insider further shared, "They’ve described it as a beautiful thing and they talk about it often so their kids will be familiar with the way they came into the world."



According to the source, the singer "raves" about his wife all the time about "what a good mom she is." An insider continued, " Cameron is funny and she loves to laugh and play."

The Holiday actress is "overwhelmed with gratitude" and she feels blessed to be a mother of two beautiful children.

For the unversed, the couple announced the birth of their second child, a boy, Cardinal Madden, at the end of March 2024.

The couple wrote in a joint Instagram post, "For the kids safety and privacy we won’t be posting any pictures- but he’s a really cute."

They continued, "We are feeling so blessed and grateful. Sending much love from our fam to yours. Best wishes and Good Afternoon!!."