King Charles issues message to Princess Eugenie in new move

King Charles seemingly skipped his niece Princess Eugenie for a major role as he now takes off from public duty amid his cancer battle.

The youngest daughter of disgraced Prince Andrew was “bypassed” by the monarch as a Counsellor of State, moving up other royals instead, royal historian Marlene Koenig told GB News.

“When Charles became King, he was no longer a Counsellor of State. So, according to the Regency Law, Princess Beatrice moved up to that spot,” she explained.

“Charles got Parliament to pass a law that added an addendum, so to speak in common parlance, that Princess Anne and Prince Edward would become Counsellors,” she continued.

“So, Anne and Edward were pushed up, bypassing Princess Eugenie, because say for example, if Harry was removed, Eugenie moves up because she's the next in line.”

Koenig added, that “technically, Prince Harry should not be on it because he’s not domiciled in the UK” but the King did not want to “upset” the Sussexes.

She also pointed out that Andrew, who is embroiled in a sex scandal, hasn’t been removed either.

King Charles, who was diagnosed with cancer in February, is currently recuperating from his treatment as he is not taking on public duty.

Moreover, Kate Middleton was diagnosed with cancer the next month, which is why she, alongside with Prince William, are also keeping away from public as they deal with the health crisis.

Hence, the monarchy is left with a small group of working royals. However, the King has not “hasn't named Counsellors of State yet because he's still able to do his constitutional duty.”