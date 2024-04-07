 
April 07, 2024
Abigail Cowen pens heartbreaking note to ‘loyal friend’ Chance Perdomo

Chance Perdomo died in motorcycle accident at 27 in late March 2024

By Web Desk
April 07, 2024
Abigail Cowen is mourning the loss of her “loyal friend” and former Chilling Adventures of Sabrina co-star Chance Perdomo.

The actress, 26, took to her Instagram on Friday to share a lengthy tribute for Perdomo, who died in motorcycle accident at 27 last week.

“It’s taken me a minute to even be able to comprehend this, let alone pick up my phone to write something,” wrote Fate: The Winx Saga star.

“And now that I am, I have written so many things yet can’t seem to find enough words to describe this loss- the loss of a loyal friend, a caring brother, a protective son, an indescribable talent, and a light that this world so desperately needed.”.

She described Perdomo as a “life so bright and full,” and the “good part” in her special moments in her life as she still continues to wrap her head around his death.

“I’ll see a joyous moment, a thoughtful quote from some wise philosopher, a silly meme, hear a boisterous laugh, and my mind will go to you,” she continued. “You shared the good, you basked in the good, you brought out the good, you were the good. A rarity. A light in my life when I needed it the most. A light in so many people’s.”

Cowen dubbed the Gen V actor as her “family” and shared that he will “forever be close to my heart.”

“Everyone should have a Chance in their life,” she added. “And I think we should all be a Chance in someone else’s.”

Apart from Cowen, Kiernan Shipka, Lucy Davis and other Sabrina cast members also paid tribute to the late actor.