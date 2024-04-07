Abigail Cowen pens heartbreaking note to ‘loyal friend’ Chance Perdomo

Abigail Cowen is mourning the loss of her “loyal friend” and former Chilling Adventures of Sabrina co-star Chance Perdomo.
The actress, 26, took to her Instagram on Friday to share a lengthy tribute for Perdomo, who died in motorcycle accident at 27 last week.
“It’s taken me a minute to even be able to comprehend this, let alone pick up my phone to write something,” wrote Fate: The Winx Saga star.
“And now that I am, I have written so many things yet can’t seem to find enough words to describe this loss- the loss of a loyal friend, a caring brother, a protective son, an indescribable talent, and a light that this world so desperately needed.”.
She described Perdomo as a “life so bright and full,” and the “good part” in her special moments in her life as she still continues to wrap her head around his death.
“I’ll see a joyous moment, a thoughtful quote from some wise philosopher, a silly meme, hear a boisterous laugh, and my mind will go to you,” she continued. “You shared the good, you basked in the good, you brought out the good, you were the good. A rarity. A light in my life when I needed it the most. A light in so many people’s.”
Cowen dubbed the Gen V actor as her “family” and shared that he will “forever be close to my heart.”
“Everyone should have a Chance in their life,” she added. “And I think we should all be a Chance in someone else’s.”
Apart from Cowen, Kiernan Shipka, Lucy Davis and other Sabrina cast members also paid tribute to the late actor.
