Meghan Markle’s new brand issued ‘troubling’ warning

Meghan Markle created a buzz with her new lifestyle brand but it seems she would not be able to maintain it, which is troubling.

The Duchess of Sussex, who quietly launched, American Riviera Orchard, last month, is still looking for more opportunities rather than focussing on this one, royal expert and biographer Angela Levin told GB News.

The royal biographer summed up the past projects of the former Suits actress and how they ended up not doing well, which is why she believes this one won’t be different.

“A lot of things have gone very, very wrong,” Levin said referring to the collapsed Spotify deal and the uncertain Netflix contract. “So, she’s gone back to the beginning, because that’s a bit fashionable at the moment, but it's fashionable among different sorts of women.”

“I don't think it will work,” she continued. “Give it six months and she’ll be on to the next thing. But she’s always trembling for more and more and more and more.”

Meanwhile, royal expert Tom Quinn pointed out to OK! Magazine that Prince Harry also has reservations about Meghan's latest endeavour.

“Harry thinks the new brand is a great idea because it’s Meghan’s idea – he’s still so loved up that she can do no wrong in his eyes,” Quinn explained.

“But we have to remember that he grew up in a family that would’ve looked down on this kind of commercial enterprise, so there is a part of Harry that’s uncomfortable.”

Quinn also told The Mirror that the couple will not be able to sustain the new brand id they were to carry on with their expensive lifestyles.

“Harry and Megan certainly have enough money for now to carry on with their Royal lifestyle in America, but the launch of the new brand suggests that they are aware that the money is disappearing fast,” he said.