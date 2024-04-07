Noah Cyrus 'confirms' feud with sister Miley Cyrus in shocking move

Noah Cyrus sent internet abuzz by dropping a like on her sister Miley Cyrus’ ex-husband Liam Hemsworth’s latest post.

The Australian actor posted a snap from his gym on his Instagram on Friday, prompting a subtle nod of approval from the 24-year-old singer.

“#legday,” he captioned the duo of photos.

“A massive thank you to everyone that has watched Land of Bad! The feedback has been awesome. Extremely grateful for all the love and support!” Hemsworth added.

Snap shot taken from Instagram post from @wigs&tea

Fans expressed surprise at Noah’s peculiar move, owing to acrimonious relations between Miley and Liam following their divorce in 2019.

“She’s never beating the jealous sister allegations,” wrote one on X, formerly Twitter, as assorted by Instagram account, Wigs & Tea.

“this is so messed up,” another expressed.

It has also been interpreted as an expansion of their alleged family feud, which sees the sisters on opposing sides.

“The all family is messed up,” claimed a user, “first the father cheating with a girl same age has [sic] his daughters,then the mother marrying her daughter’s ex and the daughter cheating on her husband and now the other daughter liking the post about her sister’s ex knowing well the sister don’t like him.”

For the unversed, the Cyrus family recently made headlines following reports that Tish’s current husband Dominic Purrell briefly dated Noah before tying the knot with her mother.

Moreover, Miley is understood to be familiar with the situation, yet stands by her mother, as opposed to Noah, whose loyalties lie with their father, Billy Ray Cyrus.