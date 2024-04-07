Princess Eugenie's future role in 'slimmed-down' royal family unveiled

Princess Eugenie's future role in 'slimmed-down' royal family has been unveiled

Princess Eugenie is weighing her options as calls for her promotion in royal ladder mounts alongside Princess Beatrice.



The York girls have been tipped to step up as working royals in the face of ‘slimmed-down’ monarchy, owing to current health crisis in the royal family.

However, former butler of then Prince Charles, Grant Harrold claimed Eugenie is not particularly looking forward to the prospect due to its implications.

The younger daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson currently spends private life with husband Jack Brooksbank and their two sons, while also relishing in the royal perks.

“Princess Eugenie is probably cautious to step up to royal duties because it does take up your whole life. I’ve seen the schedules, and you can’t switch it on and off,” Harrold told the New York Post.

He said: “Eugenie is very keen to have her own career, and that’s something she is very passionate about — so yes, she probably is reluctant to take on royal duties."

However, if there is one role she would happily take on in the royal family, its of a peacemaker between warring brothers Prince William and Prince Harry.

"Eugenie is very close to William and Harry, she always has been, always will be. I’m sure that if she could, she would probably try to play peacekeeper with William and Harry,” shared the former palace aide.