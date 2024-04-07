Meghan Markle ‘unlikely’ to return to UK unless there’s a ‘funeral’

Meghan Markle is not keen to return to UK any time soon despite her potential travels in May.



The Duchess of Sussex may have been mentioned in the list of attendees for the Invictus Games event in May, but she us unlikely to return to UK alongside husband Prince Harry, per royal historian Marlene Koenig.

“I don’t think Meghan will be visiting the UK anytime soon,” the historian told GB News. “I think she's done with that. Unless there’s something major like a funeral.”

She explained that Harry and Meghan’s life “is in the US.”

Prince Harry is set to travel back to his home country for a service that will be held for the Invictus Games in May at St Paul’s Cathedral. According to the guestlist of the event, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are both expected to attend.

Previously, the former Suits actress attended a London engagement via video earlier this year to honour her late friend, Oli Juste, to open a new wing at Mayhew Animal Home.

“I thought that was pretty interesting,” Koenig said. “I think she only she did it because she was friends with the man.”

The historian continued, “She's no longer a patron of Mayhew, she stepped down in April 2022. So, I think that was just out of friendship. I don't think it will be a regular thing.”

Meghan Markle last came to the UK for the funeral of late Queen Elizabeth in September 2022.