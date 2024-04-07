Taylor Swift shares 5 breakup playlists aligned with stages of grief

Taylor Swift surprised her dedicated fanbase by curating five Apple Music playlists centered around themes of heartbreak ahead of the release of her album The Tortured Poets Department.
Speculations have been rife that Swift's upcoming album is structured around the stages of grief.
Fans will find a selection of Swift's own past songs in each playlist, including classics like Bad Blood and We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together.
The playlists are inspired by Elisabeth Kübler-Ross' renowned five stages of grief: denial, anger, bargaining, depression, and acceptance.
Swift unveiled her first Apple Music playlist titled I Love You, It's Ruining My Life, featuring old Taylor Swift songs that resonate with the denial stage of grief.
In a personal message preceding the playlist, the singer delves into the theme of becoming entranced by an idea to the point of ignoring red flags, leading to moments of denial and perhaps delusion.
The singer her perspective on channeling anger into songwriting as a means of catharsis, highlighting the therapeutic nature of creative expression.
Swift's The Tortured Poets Department will release on April 19.
