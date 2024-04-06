Kanye West finds 'compliant' version of Kim Kardashian in Bianca Censori

Kanye West is seemingly sending messages to his ex-wife Kim Kardashian that he found her 'compliant' version in Bianca Censori.



In conversation with The Mirror, body language expert Judi James claimed that the rapper dressed his wife in racy outfits to show off Kim that the Australian beauty 'obeys' her husband.

The expert shared that the Yeezy founder wants to prove that he "found a version of her [Kim] who is besotted with him, who is as beautiful and who will happily and compliantly dress and behave in a way that he wants and look happy doing so."

Judi added, "Bianca looks almost like Kanye’s statement of ‘See! I told you it could work!’ which is a common theme with second marriages."

"When you find a man impossible to live with many, men will re-marry a woman who looks similar but who is younger and who seems able or even grateful to fill the gap left by the first wife," the expert said.



For the unversed, Kim was married to Kanye for ten years. However, the two parted ways in 2021.

The former couple co-parents their four kids, North, 10, Saint, 7, Chicago, 5, and Psalm, 4.

Soon after their high-profile divorce, Kanye reportedly tied the knot with the Bianca in 2022.