Archie, Lilibet royal role ‘only possible’ on THIS condition

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s children are not fit to enter the royal fold as working royals due to their distinct upbringing.



Speaking to the Daily Express, US-based journalist Lee Cohen claimed the Duke and Duchess of Sussex ruined the chances for Archie and Lilibet of joining the Firm due to their consistent ‘betrayal’ against the royal family.

He went on to explain King Charles will never turn to the Montecito couple for help despite the lack of working royals in the wake current family health crisis.

Cohen also noted the toddlers could only ever be welcomed back to the royal family should Harry and Meghan end up separating in the future.

“With their unforgivable attacks, betrayals and appalling behaviour vis-a-vis the Royal Family, the Sussexes will likely never--and should never-- be welcomed back to royal service as a couple,” he reprimanded. “...no matter how small the bench is for available working royals.”

"They are completely untrustworthy and have shown they are unsuitable for royal service."

"While Archie and Lilibet are innocent children, I don't see any possible path, barring separation from their parents, for them to ever enter royal service,” Cohen continued.

"With the disrespect their parents have shown the UK, it is so improbable to think the children could be raised with a kernel of what it takes to be considered for royal service.

“This would be a recipe for disaster,” he added.