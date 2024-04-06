Sacha Baron Cohen, Isla Fisher divorce ‘not linked’ to Rebel Wilson’s claims

Sacha Baron Cohen and Isla Fisher made a shock announcement of their split after 14 years of marriage on Friday via Instagram.

The announcement, which came days after Rebel Wilson called out Cohen’s alleged behaviour in her Rebel Rising memoir, branding him a “massive a--hole.”

However, Wilson’s memoir and Fisher’s divorce with Cohen are unrelated and has has “nothing to do” with it, per a source cited by Us Weekly.

“They have been living separate lives since last year but wanted to give this space and time for their children to be OK with this before the news came out and they got all this attention,” an insider close to the estranged couple said.

“They are notoriously very private people and wanted to focus on their family.”

The Pitch Perfect actress worked with Cohen on his 2016 movie The Brothers Grimsby, playing his love interest. After the shoot, she accused him of misconduct in her memoir, detailing how the actor was persistent on Wilson doing a nude scene for the movie.

Cohen has since denied the claims.

Cohen, 52, and Fisher, 48, who share three children, jointly issued the break announcement on Friday.

“After a long tennis match lasting over twenty years, we are finally putting our racquets down,” they wrote alongside a throwback pic of the pair wearing tennis outfits. “In 2023 we jointly filed to end our marriage. We have always prioritized our privacy and have been quietly working through this change.”

They added, “We forever share in our devotion and love for our children. We sincerely appreciate your respecting our family’s wish for privacy.”