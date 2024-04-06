Jennifer Lopez gives exclusive look inside $60M mansion, hosting Delola cocktail

Jennifer Lopez hosts Delola Cocktail tutorial in luxurious setting.

Jennifer Lopez welcomed fans into her Bel Air mansion, which she shares with partner Ben Affleck, for a peek inside her kitchen on Friday.

The multi-talented artist showcased her culinary skills as she prepared Delola cocktails in a video posted on Instagram.

Lopez looked radiant in a plunging floral print dress while playing the song Hummingbird from her latest album.

She captioned the post, "Dressing up my cocktails with edible flower ice cubes, the perfect drink for spring!"

Lopez expressed her excitement for the arrival of spring by incorporating flowers into her cocktails.

The singer and actress demonstrated the process of making edible flower ice cubes in an ice cube tray, which she then used to garnish her Delola cocktails.

And emphasized the aesthetic appeal of the cubes, describing them as "almost too pretty to drink," before extending well wishes for the season.

The occasion marked the one-year anniversary of Lopez's venture into the beverage industry with Delola Spritz, founded on April 5, 2023.