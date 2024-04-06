Dwayne Johnson explains why he won't endorse this year's presidential race

Dwayne Johnson on not endorsing anyone in this year's presidential race

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson has recently revealed he won't endorse anyone in this year's presidential elections.



Speaking with Fox News, the Jumanji actor, who backed Joe Biden in 2020 elections, said, "The endorsement that I made years ago with Biden was what I thought was the best decision for me at that time."

"And I thought back then, when we talked about, ‘Hey, I am in this position where I have some influence, and it’s my job then,'" continued the 51-year-old.

Dwayne stated, "I felt like that then. ‘It is my job now to exercise my influence and share with, ‘This is who I am going to endorse.'"

However, the Black Adam actor explained, “Am I going to do that again this year? That answer is no."

Explaining his reason, Dwayne mentioned, "I’m not going to do that, because what I realised what that caused back then was something that tears me up in my guts, back than and now, which is division. And that got me."

"That takeaway, after that, months and months and months, I started to realise, like, ‘Oh man, that caused an incredible amount of division in our country," remarked the actor.

Therefore, Dwayne noted, "I realised now, going into this election, I’m not going to do that, because my goal is to bring our country together."

"I believe in that in my DNA, and so in the spirit of that, there’s going to be no endorsement at all," pointed out the Fast And Furious alum.

Dwayne added, "Not that I am afraid of it at all, but I realised that in this level of influence, I keep my politics to myself, and I think it is between me and the ballot box."

When asked about any plans for presidential run of his own at some point, to which Dwayne responded, "Right now my desire and my priorities are my babies, and school drop offs and pick ups and things like that.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Dwayne discussed about about cancel culture, saying, "To be real…Authenticity. We hear that word a lot, but that is important to me."

"But in today’s easy cancel culture, and cancel culture, woke culture, this culture, that culture, division, ecetera. That really bugs me, and in the spirit of that … you either succumb and be what you think other people want you to be, or you go, ‘I am going to be myself'," he added.