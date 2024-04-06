Isla Fisher discussed Valentine's Day plans just before reported split

Isla Fisher's Valentine's Day plans shared despite reported split.

Isla Fisher's recent revelation about spending Valentine's Day with husband Sacha Baron Cohen contradicts their reported split last year, as disclosed in a surprise statement on Friday.

Despite the joint divorce filing, the actress appeared affectionate towards her ex husband during an interview on The Kelly Clarkson Show just two months ago.

Fisher shared a lighthearted anecdote about Cohen's annual Valentine's Day tradition, indicating a continued connection between the pair.

However, this disclosure conflicts with the reported timeline of their separation.

Recent claims made by Rebel Wilson in her memoir, Rebel Rising alleges unfavorable encounters with Cohen.



Isla Fisher and Sacha Baron's divorce statement overlaid on a throwback image of them sporting white tennis outfits.

According to the statement, the couple jointly filed for divorce in 2023, emphasizing their commitment to privacy throughout this process.