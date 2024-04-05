EastEnders bids farewell to longtime character after 16 years

Shona McGarty basked in love and support from fans after she left EastEnders set

Shona McGarty, who portrayed Whitney Dean on EastEnders for 16 years, has exited the soap opera.

Daily Mail reported on Friday, April 5, that the actress was seen leaving the set in her car after filming her final scenes as the beloved character.

The 31-year-old actress, who joined the drama when she was 16-years-old in 2008, was stopped by fans outside the set as she left.

She graciously posed for photos, recorded video messages, signed autographs, and chatted with her fans.

In addition, her car was filled with flowers, cards, and presents, presumably given by her co-stars as she bid farewell to the studio.

The conclusion of McGarty’s character involved a dramatic ending following a heartbreaking pregnancy journey in EastEnders.

Dean and her partner Zack Hudson, played by James Farrar, had been trying to conceive for a long time.

However, after a previous pregnancy ended due to the baby having Edwards' Syndrome, Dean vowed to never attempt to have another biological child.

The couple then took a young boy named Ashton as foster parents over the Christmas period, but he was soon adopted, leaving the couple feeling more alone than ever.