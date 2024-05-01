Justin Timberlake mocks himself for 'It's Gonna Be Me' pronunciation

Justin Timberlake gets a little triggered.

The 43-year-old Grammy winner made light of his mispronunciation of the title line of *NSYNC's 2000 smash song It's Gonna Be Me and how it gave rise to many It's gonna be May memes in a video that was posted to social media on Tuesday.

"What's a word you pronounced incorrectly one time and it still haunts you to this day?" inquired of influencer @umgabi in a TikTok video, to which Timberlake responded amusingly, saying in a front-facing video, "Um... 'Me.'"

Many videos of the boy band members' unique rendition of the song's phrase "me" were circulated by *NSYNC fans decades ago. The footage were paired with images of the SexyBack singer in diverse settings.

Joey Fatone, his bandmate, recently revealed to People magazine that the group texts back and forth in a *NSYNC text chain, exchanging "It's gonna be May" gags.

"There was the one meme that was like, Justin looking like he was dressed up in something from the Night's Watch from Game of Thrones and I sent him one of those," he said.

"It was really funny. Every once in a while, one of us will find a good one and we'll send it on the group text," added Fatone, 47, who elucidated the meme "wasn't even a thing" upon the chart-topping song's initial release on *NSYNC's No Strings Attached album.

"It was just, 'It's gonna be me.' When you sing it, it sounds a lot harsher if you're trying to go, 'It's gonna be meeeee.' It doesn't sound very good to the ear," he said. "So when we pronounced it, [producer] Max Martin came up with the idea of saying, 'It's gonna be May.' But we never knew that it was going to take off and become its own thing. And every year you get crazy stuff. But it's hilarious. And we might as well embrace it."