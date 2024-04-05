Zayn Malik teases new single from album Room Under the Stairs?

Zayn Malik excites fans with magical vocal skills

Zayn Malik sent his fans, commonly referred to as Zquad, into a frenzy following his latest post.



On Thursday, April 4, the former One Direction heartthrob shared a video on his social media, treating his 52.3 million followers with his 'heavenly' vocal talent.

His high notes sent chills down the spine of some fans, as they expressed in the comments section.

In addition, some fans suggested that this clip could be a teaser for his next single from the album.

One fan asked, "Is this a snippet of your next single?"

Another curious fan chimed in, "Is this a vocal teaser for your next single? I am so curious to know that [crying emoji]."

Meanwhile, several Malik’s devotees raved over the Dusk Till Dawn global chart topper’s vocal magic by dropping comments like, "You sound heavenly," "Your voice is so ethereal," "Vocal kingggg," and "The voice… so soft… so angelic… I could listen to it for hours."

Additionally, fans eagerly anticipated the Room Under the Stairs release, slated to hit the streams on May 17.

He released first single titled, What I Am from the upcoming album last month.

