'Bruised' Katie Price cancelled out getting face filler campaign

In just five weeks, Katie Price disclosed that she had received lip fillers for the fourth time.



This is surprising, according to a DailyMail story, considering Katie has been vocally advocating for age restrictions for face fillers.

But Katie herself appeared on an Instagram Story with noticeably bigger lips.

Following the salon visit, the 45-year-old model posted a short clip of herself showing off her "extra, extra, extra big" lips.

She said she was bruised since the injections went through scar tissue, but she was happy with how the results turned out.

Katie has had lip enhancements before; in fact, her fans have made much of her regular clinic trips, especially in light of her outspoken views on laws governing cosmetic surgery.

She has been transparent about her opinions on face fillers, arguing that an age restriction should be in place to stop young girls from having needless surgeries.

Katie feels that young women should be made aware of the long-term consequences of fillers and encouraged to accept their inherent beauty.