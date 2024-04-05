'Legally Blonde' TV spinoff in works at Amazon

Amazon is collaborating with Reese Witherspoon and her production company, Hello Sunshine, to develop a Legally Blonde TV series.



The show will be a spinoff of the original movie, but the plot details are currently being kept secret. The series will be produced by Marc Platt, Amazon MGM Studios, Lauren Neustadter, Witherspoon, and Stephanie Savage under the Fake Empire brand.

However, it is unclear whether Witherspoon will reprise her role as Elle Woods in the upcoming TV show.

Amazon has been looking through the MGM catalogue for films to revive since acquiring the studio a few years ago. The plan for the streamer and Hello Sunshine is to expand the Legally Blonde movie franchise by creating multiple shows, with plans for a second spinoff already in development.

In 2019, Reese Witherspoon expressed her interest in bringing back her iconic character Elle, from the movie Legally Blonde and exploring what would it be like to see her in her 40s.

She mentioned that she wants to explore the concept of ageing, contemporary ideas, and how things have evolved. Now, it has been reported that the creators of Gossip Girl, Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage, are teaming up with Witherspoon and her production company, Hello Sunshine, to bring back the beloved character.

Schwartz and Savage have previously worked on the updates of Dynasty and Nancy Drew, for The CW, and Apple’s City on Fire. Witherspoon has previously collaborated with Amazon on the TV adaptation of Daisy Jones and the Six.

The news was first reported by Deadline, a sister company of The Hollywood Reporter.