Michael J. Fox talks about how his life shifted from focusing on career to family

Despite declaring his acting retirement, Michael J. Fox stated he is still open to performing when the proper occasion arises.



The Back to the Future star recently revealed to Entertainment Tonight that his priorities in life shifted from his work to his family after receiving a Parkinson's disease diagnosis in 1991 at the age of 29. It wasn't until 1998 that he made his diagnosis public.

“My biggest goal, I think, was to raise a family. We have four amazing kids, and that’s been the big thing,” Fox said, referencing his children, whom he shares with his wife Tracy Pollan. “And then the other is with the [Michael J. Fox] foundation.”

2020 saw Fox announce his retirement from on-screen work, following years of publicising his memory problems and difficulty recalling dialogue passages.

He acknowledged to ET that, "if something came up that I could put my realities into it — my challenges — if I could figure it out," he wouldn't be entirely opposed to taking on another acting job.

"If someone offers me a part, and I do it, and I have a good time, great," Fox continued, adding that filming his 2023 Apple TV+ documentary Still "just happened" and turned out to be a "big thrill."