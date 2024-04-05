Zion.T, TWICE’s Chaeyoung officially confirm secret romance

TWICE Chaeyoung' agency confirmed her relationship with Zion.T

South Korean rappers, Zion.T and Chaeyoung, have officially put an end to swirling dating rumours by confirming their relationship.

According to Soompi, on Friday, April 5, JYP Entertainment confirmed that the two are indeed dating, following widespread speculation about their relationship.

"The two of them are currently dating with positive feelings for one another," the agency revealed, adding, "They are supporting each other."

The confirmation came after a Korean news outlet reported in the early hours of the morning that the 34-year-old rapper is romantically involved with TWICE member Chaeyoung.

The same report claimed that the 24-year-old songstress and the R&B singer had been in a relationship for the past six months. However, the official statement from the agencies did not specify the duration of their relationship.

It was also reported that Zion.T and Chaeyoung initially met through a mutual acquaintance and gradually transitioned from a platonic friendship to a romantic relationship.

Following the rumours circulating on social media, TWICE’s agency, JYP Entertainment, and Zion.T’s agency, THEBLACKLABEL, responded swiftly that time.

"We are currently in the midst of checking [whether the report is true]," they initially stated before JYP Entertainment issued the confirmation statement later on.