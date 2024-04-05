Denis Villeneuve and Legendary expand 'Dune' universe with 'Dune 3' development

Renowned director Denis Villeneuve is poised to embark on his next cinematic endeavor following the resounding success of Dune: Part Two.
Sources according to Variety confirm that Villeneuve is in talks to collaborate once again with Legendary for an adaptation of Annie Jacobsen’s acclaimed work, Nuclear War: A Scenario, which was a Pulitzer Prize finalist.
Legendary has also disclosed its ongoing collaboration with Villeneuve on the development of a third installment in the Dune saga.
Negotiations are underway with him to potentially helm the project as a producer, adaptor, and director.
Tanya Lapointe, his producing partner, is expected to play a pivotal role in the project’s development.
Jacobsen’s book, which debuted on March 26, poked into a thought-provoking exploration of the hypothetical aftermath of a nuclear war.
Drawing on a wealth of exclusive interviews with military and civilian experts intimately involved in the development and decision-making processes surrounding nuclear weaponry, the book paints a vivid picture of the potential consequences and response plans in such a dire scenario.
