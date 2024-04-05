Lily Allen critiques Beyoncé's move into country music with 'Cowboy Carter'

Lily Allen questions Beyoncé's choice of Dolly Parton's 'Jolene' for country debut.

Lily Allen appears to have voiced criticism towards Beyoncé's latest country album, Cowboy Carter, describing it as 'calculated' and raising questions about the artist's decision to cover Dolly Parton's classic, Jolene.

The London native, expressed her views during an episode of her BBC Sounds podcast Miss Me? alongside co-host Miquita Oliver.

Allen suggested that her shift into country music felt strategic, particularly in light of her husband Jay-Z's remarks at the Grammys where he expressed discontent over her lack of recognition in certain categories.

Reflecting on Jay-Z's speech, Allen stated, "I think it's been quite calculated."

She noted the timing of Jay-Z's comments, which occurred prior to the album's announcement, and referenced her appearance at the event adorned with a blonde wig and cowboy hat.

These observations led Allen to speculate about the orchestrated nature of Beyoncé's move into country music.