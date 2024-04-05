Katie Price's anger boils over as Ex Carl Woods meets up with Kieran Hayler

Katie Price sends scathing text to Carl Woods amidst meeting with former husband.

Katie Price is reportedly expressing anger towards her ex-boyfriend Carl Woods following his meetup with her former husband, Kieran Hayler.

Allegedly viewing the rendezvous as a deliberate provocation aimed at upsetting her, the 45-year-old is said to have directed expletive-laden criticism at Woods.

This reaction came after an Instagram photo surfaced showing her ex, whom she dated from 2020 until last year, alongside her second ex-husband, Kieran.

The duo, accompanied by Kieran's fiancée Michelle Penticost, gathered for Easter Sunday dinner alongside the former's agent Kirsty, Michelle's son Valentino, and Katie's son Apollo, aged two.

According to a source cited by The Sun, Katie was incensed upon seeing the images and texted Woods, labelling him a "sad c**t."

The source added that she was deeply upset, believing the meetup served no purpose other than to antagonize her.



During the bank holiday weekend, she was spotted enjoying champagne alongside her boyfriend, JJ Slater, a star from Married At First Sight UK, in Shoreditch, East London.

However, following her exes' Easter Sunday gathering, the reality star appeared to make a veiled reference to her past relationships.