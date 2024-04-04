Royal family's latest video shows Kate Middleton, Prince William with kids

Buckingham, who is in the middle of a 10-year multimillion dollar restoration, has shared a behind the-scenes look at the royal family's iconic balcony appearances in new video, with Prince William, Kate Middleton, their kids and other royals enjoying the celebrations.



Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh, Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis, Catherine, Princess of Wales and Prince William, Prince of Wales stand on the balcony of Buckingham Palace during the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla



In the clip - shared by royal family on X (formerly known as Twitter) on Thursday, Sophie - Duchess of Edinburgh, Princess Charlotte, Kate Middleton, Prince Louis and Prince William are seen on the balcony of Buckingham Palace.

The royal family's social media pages posted a video about the reopening of the East Wing amid the royal residence's 10-year restoration, including the Centre Room leading out onto the royal residence's iconic balcony.

Highlights included the royal family’s two major appearances on the terrace last year, from King Charles and Queen Camilla’s coronation in May 2023 and Trooping the Colour, the annual public celebration of the monarch's birthday, the following month.