Jennifer Aniston, Sandra Bullock, Jason Batean, Robert Downey Jr dine in NYC

The foursome go a long way back in their Hollywood career together



Some of Hollywood’s biggest stars recently got together for a lively dinner in New York City.

The A-Lister guest list boasted names including Jennifer Aniston, Robert Downey Jr, Sandra Bullock, and Jason Bateman.

A source told People Magazine that the foursome were seen dining together at the restaurant Raf’s on Thursday, April 4.

The source noted that Aniston, 55, Downey, 58, Bullock, 59, and Bateman, 55, appeared as “best friends” as they enjoyed “friendly conversation” throughout the evening.

Another tipster spilled to the outlet, “Everyone had a great time and the food was amazing.”

Aniston and Bateman, in particular, share a longstanding friendship and professional collaboration, having starred together in various films since their appearance in the 2006 hit The Breakup.

Meanwhile, Downey, a recent Oscar winner, has also maintained a close relationship with Aniston, as evidenced by their previous public appearances together, such as the AFI Awards' luncheon in Beverly Hills earlier this year.