Prince Harry, Meghan keep mum as Netflix receives backlash over Andrew film

A royal commentator has slammed Netflix for its movie about Prince Andrew, accusing the streaming service for making content for those who "want to kill off the Royal Family".



The network, which is still in a deal with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, is recounting the story of the women who worked to make the bombshell interview happen in a new film called "Scoop" that will be released on Friday (tomorrow).

The Duke of York gave a an interview with BBC Newsnight in 2019, where he discussed his ties to the convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. The interview proved a PR disaster for the prince ahead of his removal as a working member of the royal family.

Royal biographer Angela Levin, speaking to GBN America, said: "I watched the interview, I'm bored with it. I know that the person who set it up, I met her a week afterwards and she was telling me that it was amazing.



"He was telling her it was a wonderful interview and would she like to be taken around the palace. He told his mother, too, that it had gone very well. He hasn't got the idea that he is wrong, and this will be unpleasant. And a way of knocking the Royal Family,"

"I think this is for non-monarchists who actually would like to kill off the Royal Family. We've had enough of it."

However, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who have earned millions of dollars the streaming service as per their deal to produce contents, seem to be reluctant to share their opinion on the move.

Some royal expert and historians believe it may affect Harry's relationship with his cousins Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, daughter of Prince Andrew, with who he still enjoys close bond.