Harry Styles’ hometown Holmes Chapel seeks fans as paid tour guides

Applications are open until April 15 and tours begin in June 2024



Harry Styles’ hometown is offering the dream job for fans of the musician.

The former One Direction member, now 30, has seemingly brought a lot of attention to his native village of Holmes Chapel in Cheshire, England – so much so that there is an influx of fans eager to walk through the star’s hometown.

Now, the village has launched the Harry’s Home Village Tour Guides initiative, which is actively “recruiting Harry Styles fans” specifically.

In the village’s April newsletter, chairman Peter Whiers described the initiative as an effort to “elevate our offerings and ensure visitors have a truly memorable experience” during their stay.

The job description calls for people with a “flair for storytelling” and a “genuine interest in Holmes Chapel with a good knowledge of its history, including Harry Styles and his roots here.”

Applications for the position are open until April 15, and the tours are set to start in June.

In the newsletter, Whiers further detailed, “Even during the wet winter months, Harries have continued to visit, braving muddy banks and wet fields to pay homage at Harry's Wall. Local businesses have seized the opportunity to cater to these visitors, with references to Harry in various locations around the village.”