Selena Gomez teases upcoming musical ‘Emilia Perez’ with Zoe Saldana

'Emilia Perez' stars Karla Sofia Gascon as the titular character as well as Edgar Ramirez, Gomez, Saldana



Selena Gomez is gearing up to film for the upcoming musical Emilia Perez.

On Wednesday, the pop icon, 31, grabbed dinner with her co-stars, and then took to her Instagram Stories to tease the upcoming film.

Gomez shared a snap from the outing, showing her sitting around a restaurant table with her castmates, Karla Sofia Gascon, Zoe Saldaña, and Edgar Ramirez.

In the snap, everyone had their arms around each other as they huddled together for the camera, with Saldaña and Gomez pouting at each other.

“Love my little family. Our movie will come out… well idk lol,” she wrote alongside the snap.



Emilia Perez is an upcoming French musical crime comedy film by filmmaker Jacques Audiard, with original songs provided by Camille.

It stars Gascon in the title role and Gomez, Saldaña, and Ramirez in supporting roles.

Filming was initially supposed to begin in autumn 2022 in Mexico, but was later moved to a studio near Paris. After many delays due to scheduling conflicts, principal photography began in May 2023 and wrapped up in July.

A release date is yet to be confirmed.