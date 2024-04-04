Jamie Foxx makes strong comeback year after healthscare: ‘Didn’t skip a beat’

Jamie Foxx was honoured with the Vanguard Award from the Critics Choice Association in December 2023

Jamie Foxx is grabbing life by the horns as he marks one year since his healthscare in April 2023.

After recovering from the mystery illness, the 56-year-old actor, comedian, and singer is coming back full swing, throwing himself into his work and social life.

“He is so busy, and back to doing what he loves,” a source told People Magazine, adding that Foxx is gearing up to return for the upcoming season of the FOX gameshow, Beat Shazam, which he hosts with his daughter, Corinne Foxx.

“Jamie didn’t skip a beat on Beat Shazam. He was literally right back to his old self. Really on it!” they revealed.

Another insider noted that the Django Unchained star is “super busy, happy, and going strong,” exactly a year after Corinne revealed he was in the hospital for an undisclosed medical issue.

Another source revealed that Foxx has been working on multiple projects over the past year, calling him “a bonafide entrepreneur with new projects bubbling all the time.”

Among his upcoming projects, Foxx is set to star in Netflix's Back in Action alongside Cameron Diaz. Additionally, he has at least four other films in development, including Tin Soldier and Not Another Church Movie.

In December he opened up about his illness during his acceptance speech for Vanguard Award from the Critics Choice Association.



“I have a new respect for life. I have a new respect for my art. I watched so many movies and listened to so many songs trying to have the time go by. Don’t give up on your art, man, don’t give up,” he said.