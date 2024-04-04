Prince Harry having mixed feelings about Meghan Markle's new business

Prince Harry is trying his best to be supportive of his wife Meghan Markle in the wake of her new business venture.

The Duchess of Sussex recently launched her lifestyle brand named, American Riveira Orchard, aimed at health, beauty, fashion, all things home.

Speaking to The Mirror, royal expert Tom Quinn claimed the duke is likely to feel a little uncomfortable with the nature of the business.

Noting he is determined to continue being the pillar of support for the Suits alum regardless, Quinn suggested royal fans should not be expecting Harry’s guest appearances on her blog anytime soon.

"Harry thinks the new brand is a great idea because it’s Meghan’s idea – he’s still so loved up that she can do no wrong in his eyes,” the royal expert shared.

“But we have to remember that he grew up in a family that would’ve looked down on this kind of commercial enterprise,” he explained, “so there is a part of Harry that’s uncomfortable.”

“Which is why we are unlikely to see Harry personally baking cakes or demonstrating kitchen utensils,” Tom added.