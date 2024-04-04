'Spice Girls' reunion: Mel B breaks silence on the possibility

Mel B makes a suggestion on a potential Spice Girls reunion in honour of the group's 30th anniversary.



The well-known girl group Spice Girls, which is made up of Emma Bunton, Victoria Beckham, Mel Brown, Mel Chisholm, and Geri Halliwell Horner, are supposedly getting back together for their 30th anniversary.

Mel B suggests that the Spice Girls might reunite in her book Brutally Honest, according to The Mirror.

"I am getting better. The therapy is working. I am working on it. Someday soon I do believe things will improve. The Spice Girls will all be out there, all five of us together again - yes, I'm saying it, it will happen," she stated.

This is in response to earlier remarks made by Victoria Beckham, who suggested a low-key celebration that would just include a "quiet meal" among the attendees.

Mel B also provided some entertaining details regarding the backstage amenities that the Spice Girls enjoyed while on their most recent 2019 tour.

She shared, "Mel C had her regular ice baths (she's hardcore). Geri got an actual bed put in her dressing room. Emma wants everything pink and floaty in her room," adding, "I developed an addiction to Union Jack furniture - sofas, chairs, footstools, chaise lounges and cushions."

"As the 2019 tour progressed, I kept asking for more and more, stuffing everything into my dressing room until there was almost no space left," she added.