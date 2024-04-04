'The Bear' braces up for another instalment ahead of season 3

According to FX Chairman John Landgraf, The Bear might be ready for more episodes, not just season three.



The SAG-AFTRA strike had delayed production on many other FX shows, and when it ended after 118 days, the dramedy was officially renewed in November 2023.

At the time, FX Entertainment President Nick Grad stated, "What they [cast and crew] have done is truly remarkable, and we and our partners at Hulu join fans in looking forward to the next chapter in the story of The Bear.”

However, local Chicago newspapers reported that The Bear was filming extra episodes on top of season 3, which suggests that the production is already making season 4 a work in progress, according to claims from Entertainment Tonight.

Reel Chicago revealed in March that some members of the production believed the extra episodes belong in season 3, while others stated they belong in season 4.

Furthermore, they asserted that the main cast, which includes Ayo Edebiri, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, and Jeremy Allen White, is "fully in favour" of the filming under whatever scenario.