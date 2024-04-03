Meghan Markle won't dare to land in UK again?

A former royal correspondent has taken a brutal dig at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle for never-ending stunts amid King Charles and Kate Middleton's cancer battle.



Royal expert Charles Rae claims Prince Harry "doesn't know when to stop", as he prepares for a return to the UK.

Rae, in talks with GB News, admitted he is "sceptical" as to whether the Duke of Sussex will attend alone or if the Duchess will be in attendance alongside him.



The expert went on saying he's unsure if Meghan Markle will "ever step foot in the UK again", adding Prince Harry's security arrangements for when he visits the UK are still "up in the air".

Host Emily Carver reacted as saying if Meghan chooses not to attend, it will "not help her relationship with the country."

Rae was asked if the Duchess is "planning a little return to the UK" and if the British public would welcome her back, to which Rae responded: "I'll believe it when I see it!"



"Until I see her step off that plane, I do not believe that she will be here. I think too much has gone on, and I'm sure that if she does come, she will get a very cuddly and warm welcome," He told Emily and Tom.

The expert tried to explain the things in his own words saying: "You just got to look at the last few years and see what the Sussexes have done with their continued criticisms of the Royal Family and the fact that we've heard before that she doesn't want to come back to this country.

"You'd have thought if she was serious about coming here, we'd already know that she was coming here."

Blasting Harry for his thoughts about the family and the country, saying: "He thinks that Britain is the most unsafe country in the world. He's clearly not remembered what it's like in the United States."



"I don't think this guy knows when to stop. How many times does he need to be told he's no longer a member of the working Royal Family?"