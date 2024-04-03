Royal website crashes as King Charles makes surprise announcement

Royal family website crashes after surprise announcement

A royal website crashed on Wednesday as it made a mesmerising announcement about the late Queen Elizabeth II's favourite residence.



King Charles III is opening Balmoral Castle, which is situated in the Scottish Highlands, to the public for the first time in 169 years.

Following the announcement, the castle website was unable to cope with the number of visitors trying to buy tickets to visit the late Queen's favourite Scottish castle.

The message on the website page read: "As we are currently experiencing a high demand for bookings, you have been placed in a queue."



Small groups of people will be allowed to walk around the interior of the castle in a month-long trial this summer.



Balmoral Castle, which is situated in the Scottish Highlands, is widely believed to have been the late Queen’s favourite residence.

Queen Elizabeth spent weeks on holiday during the summer at the stunning estate with her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.

Guided tours will be available from July 1 to August 4, and group tours will be limited to 10 people. Tickets to view the “castle interior” are selling for £100 and the tour with added afternoon tea costs £150. A general admission ticket for the castle to see the grounds, gardens and exhibitions sells at £17.50 for an adult ticket and children under five go free. The tickets are limited to 40 per day and are likely to sell out very quickly.

Royal fans and other visitors will be able to view the green-carpeted drawing room, the red corridor, the family dining room, the pages’ lobby and the library as per the announcement: "For the first time since the castle was completed in 1855, we have been granted permission to take you on a private tour with our experienced guides."