Meghan Markle disrupts Prince Harry, Prince William's reunion plans

Meghan Markle could prevent Prince Harry from reconciling with estranged brother Prince William on his upcoming UK trip.

According to royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams, the Duchess of Sussex might “cause an issue” ahead of the duke’s return to his home country in May.

Harry has been tipped to mend fences with the royal family as they are struck with bac-to-back crisis in the wake of King Charles and Kate Middleton’s cancer.

The royal expert told The Sun: "Serious illness is the big changer, despite everything that's happened, given the seriousness of the situation, anything can happen.”

"There could be something that surprises us all. You could have all the Sussexes over here, it's perfectly possible a reunion could happen,” he explained.

However, Fitzwilliams noted: "Meghan has the say. There's no doubt Harry wishes to convey he is a very devoted family man and will put them above everything else. Just like William.

"If Meghan didn't want to come she could never be forced to.”

It comes in the wake of claims made by royal expert Tom Quinn in a conversation with The Mirror that the Prince and Princess of Wales asked the Montecito couple to bring their kids, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, to the UK.

"It would be extremely unlikely Harry would come over with the kids without Meghan,” Richard shared.

"That would send the message there was a division in the marriage. There's absolutely no chance that would happen,” he added.