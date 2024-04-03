Song Ha Yoon's agency changes stance on actress' school violence allegations

Song Ha Yoon's agency admits to school transfer but denies involvement in school violence

Song Ha Yoon’s agency King Kong by Starship recently commented on the actress’ school violence allegations.

The Marry My Husband actress was previously under scrutiny for being transferred schools over a school violence incident in the past.

Following the earlier statement, Song Ha Yoon’s agency broke silence on the subject, confirming that, "It is true that Song Ha Yoon was forcibly transferred from Banpo High School [to a new school] in relation to school violence."

However, it clarified that "this matter has nothing to do with the ‘Crime Chief’ report. [The actress] does not know the informant at all. We did not bring up her forced transfer record as it was not related to this issue. It will be explained when the time comes."

This came after the JTBC’s Crime Chief accused Song Ha Yoon of being a perpetrator of a school violence incident, as later claimed by online communities.

Putting all rumors to rest, King Kong by Starship released an official statement that read: "The agency recognizes the seriousness of the matter, and in order to confirm the truth after receiving the initial report, we called the informant."

"Afterwards, we requested a meeting through a messaging app in order to confirm the exact truth, but the informant’s side expressed refusal.

"Therefore, we requested a call, but we did not receive a response.

"After checking the truth with the actress regarding the claims made by the informant, we confirmed that all the relevant information is not true and that the informant is a complete stranger to her."