‘SCTV,’ Freaks and Geeks’ star Joe Flaherty dies at 82

Joe Flaherty's daughter confirmed the death of the actor passed away at 82

Joseph Flaherty, commonly known as Joe Flaherty, best known for his work in the Canadian sketch comedy series Second City Television, passed away on Monday at the age of 82.

The Freaks and Geeks star’s daughter Gudrun confirmed the unfortunate news to Variety in a statement via the Comedic Artists Alliance on Tuesday.

"After a brief illness, he left us yesterday, and since then, I’ve been struggling to come to terms with immense loss," she said in a statement given to the Alliance, which previously raised funds for the Flaherty to obtain a 24-hour care provider.

"Dad was an extraordinary man, known for his boundless heart and an unwavering passion for movies from the ’40s and ’50s," she added.

Shedding light on how the Happy Gilmore stars influenced her, she continued, "His insights into the golden age of cinema didn’t just shape his professional life; they were also a source of endless fascination for me."

"In these last few months, as he faced his health challenges, we had the precious opportunity to watch many of those classic movies together—moments I will forever hold dear," Gudrun wrote in a lengthy note, recalling her last days with the late star.

Flaherty was ill before his death and notably, chose to spend the remainder of his life at home instead of a care facility.