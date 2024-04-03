Matt Damon reflects on childhood memories with late father: ‘Overwhelming love’

Matt Damon is looking back on some of fondling childhood memories with his late dad, Kent Damon.



Kent Damon was diagnosed with a rare blood disease and died at the age of 74.

Damon shared about his first memory about his late father after he died in The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Monday, dubbing it as a “crazy dream.”

"After my father passed away in 2017, within that year, I had this crazy dream," said Damon after being asked about his earliest memory.

"He came to me in a dream, and he embraced me. And the feeling that I got was the feeling that I had — which I think is like my first memory — which was the feeling of what it felt like to be held by him."

Damon recall the feel as a sense of "overwhelming protection and love."

"All I knew was that he was there and that I was feeling that embrace," continued Matt. "And it reminded me that I must have felt that as one of the very first things that I was aware of as my consciousness came online."

Earlier in 2018, the actor also shared his sentiments about his father’s death and how it affected him with People magazine.

“The guy is like a brother to me and there are ups and downs in life," said Damon. "It was a bad year for him, too. He was very, very close to my father, they had a great relationship. Loved each other a lot. So last year was no real picnic for him either."