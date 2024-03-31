Royal family pays tribute to ailing Kate Middleton at Easter Sunday service

Women of the royal family appeared to pay a subtle tribute to Princess Kate during Easter Sunday service at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor.

King Charles was joined by wife Queen Camilla and other members of the royal family to mark the Christian holiday today, sans Kate and Prince William, who are currently spending time away in Anmer Hall, Norfolk with their kids.

Royal watchers couldn’t help but notice the Queen Consort, Princess Anne, and Sarah Ferguson wearing matching green attires, prompting speculations about the meaning behind it.

Speaking to the Daily Express, royal expert Afua Hagan agreed with the possibility of the trio choosing to wear green as a show of support to Charles and Kate as the colour is synonymous with the cancer ribbon and Macmillan cancer support.

"Yes, I think this could be the reason - so yes, I would agree with this!" affirmed Hagan.

For the unversed, both the King and his daughter-in-law are currently undergoing treatment for their respective forms of cancers, which were diagnosed earlier this year.

Personal stylist Francesca Cairns claimed the royals deciding to match the colours was definitely deliberate, noting: "Green represents growth, symbolism that is especially apt during the Easter season, when themes of sacrifice, resurrection, and new beginnings abound."

"It evokes feelings of hopefulness. Green is also associated with renewal and hope.

"It could definitely also be to do with Macmillan cancer as the colour is green or the fact that it is a very Easter colour,” the stylist added.