Gwyneth Paltrow shares her thoughts on Polyamory

Gwyneth Paltrow shared her thoughts on Polyamory, admitting that she is a 'one man' kinda girl.

During an honest Q&A session on her Instagram account, the Iron actress was asked, “Have you ever considered a poly relationship?”

In response, Gwyneth said, "No thanks. Not for me but have no judgment."

The Goop founder shared that she is a one-man kinda girl.

For the unversed, Gwyneth married her husband Brad Falchuk in 2018.

She was first married to Coldplay frontman Chris Martin. However, the two parted ways in 2014 after being together for 13 years.

The ex-couple share two children: Apple, 19, and Moses, 17.

Earlier, it was reported by Life & Style that Gwyneth is "excited" about the marriage of her former partner with actress Dakota Johnson.

"She’s coming up with all kinds of ideas for the ceremony: color themes, locations, even the guest list!," an insider added.