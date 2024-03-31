Take a look at Stacey Solomon's DIY Easter celebrations

Stacey Solomon recently took to her page on Good Friday to showcase her Easter door display.



The Sort Your Life Out host could be seen displaying ivy prior to attaching lemons and eggs to top off the look.



She coupled the look with her Easter decor from her Asda range, including a rabbit wreath alongside adorable cute bunny baskets.

Sharing the experience with her fans, Stacey shared: "It's makeshift and I threw it together but I love it."

The mum-of-five shared another video, in which the host could be seen making some ‘bouncy-bunny’ toys for her ‘Pickles’.

The next video featured Solomon playing with her four-year-old son and one-year-old Belle, while her second youngest child Rose, two slept.

After a productive day, Stacey headed out with her sister and best friends.

The former X Factor singer left husband Joe Swash behind to pull off a girl’s night.

Speaking of the night, she wrote: "Went out with my sister and our best friends tonight and it was everything. Time with my good [friends] is like medicine."

The host shared a photo of the cast, noting: "We went to see @queenztheshow and it was amazing. We bought all of our tickets, wasn't a freebie in any way. But honestly such a feel-good, fun night and the singing was incredible. 100 percent recommend."

On the professional front, Stacey recently received an award for Best Popular Factual Show for Sort Your Life Out.

On Wednesday, March 27, she gushed: "We Won. Our First EVER award for Sort Your Life Out & my first ever award for my own TV show. And it’s a @royaltelevisionsociety award!! WHAT [crying emoji]. It’s only taken me 15 years."