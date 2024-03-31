Prince William to arrange joint public outing with Harry on his visit to UK

Prince William and Princess Kate are said to be already reeling ahead of Prince Harry’s return to the UK in May.

Speaking to The Mirror, royal expert Tom Quinn claimed the Prince and Princess of Wales are mulling over whether Meghan Markle will join the Duke of Sussex to mark the 10th anniversary of Invictus Games via a service at St. Paul’s Cathedral in London.

The pair are determined to pull out all stops in an attempt to “reduce awkwardness” among them, including stepping out in public together.

"William and Kate are really nervous that whether Harry comes alone or with Meghan there are going to be difficulties and a great deal of planning is going on to try to reduce all the inevitable awkwardness and embarrassment,” the royal expert claimed.

“One plan being looked is to let the brothers appear in public for a short period to try to show they can at least be civil to each other."

"It’s a question of the lesser of two evils.

“If Harry comes to the UK in May and avoids his brother and Kate, there will be more damaging speculation than if they try to patch things up just enough to cope with a short meeting,” added Tom.

It comes as Princess Kate undergoes treatment for cancer with the support of the future King of England away from the public eye.