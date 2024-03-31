King Charles shrugs off health worries during cheery Easter appearance

King Charles and Queen Camilla appeared in great spirits as they arrived at Windsor church to attend Easter Sunday service.



The cancer-stricken monarch, 75, embraced the holiday spirit during interaction with royal watchers gathered outside St George’s Chapel.

He was accompanied by his Queen Consort, who imitated her husband’s excitement, coupled with elegance in an emerald green dress by Anna Valentine and matching hat by Philip Treacy, paired with a black jacket, black boots and handbag.

She also paid a sweet nod to her late mother-in-law, Queen Elizabeth II by sporting an emerald and diamond brooch.

In a video obtained by the Daily Mail, Charles could be seen being wished a ‘Happy Easter’ by royal fans, to which he cheerily responded, “and to you!”

King Charles’ attendance at the church service was uncertain due to his ongoing battle with cancer; however, it was confirmed by Buckingham Palace earlier this week.

The royal Easter Sunday service will be void of usual crowd and the monarch will be seated apart from other members of the family.

Kate Middleton and Prince William will miss the service, who flied to Anmer Hall, Norfolk with their kids, a day after the princess unveiled her cancer diagnosis last week.