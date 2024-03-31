Princess Eugenie ‘uninterested’ in royal duties despite royal health crisis

Princess Eugenie ‘reluctant’ to take up royal duties despite royal health crisis

Princess Eugenie may secretly be grateful for not being approached for taking up royal duties amid the royal family health crisis.



King Charles, who was diagnosed with cancer in February this year, has stepped back from public duties while he receives treatment. Meanwhile, Kate Middleton also announced her shock cancer diagnosis and will not be taking any public duties in the foreseeable future alongside Prince William.

The monarch’s former butler Grant Harrold told The Post that Princess Eugenie is “probably cautious to step up to royal duties because it does take up your whole life.”

Grant added that he has “seen the schedules, and you can’t switch it on and off.”

Eugenie welcomed her second son, Ernest, in May 2023 with husband Jack Brooksbank, and is also mother to August, three.

“Eugenie is very keen to have her own career, and that’s something she is very passionate about — so yes, she probably is reluctant to take on royal duties,” Grant reasoned.

“But as times become more desperate, it’s very likely we will see her move from that to become a working senior member of the family.”