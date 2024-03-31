Princess Eugenie ‘uninterested’ in royal duties despite royal health crisis

Princess Eugenie may secretly be grateful for not being approached for taking up royal duties amid the royal family health crisis.
King Charles, who was diagnosed with cancer in February this year, has stepped back from public duties while he receives treatment. Meanwhile, Kate Middleton also announced her shock cancer diagnosis and will not be taking any public duties in the foreseeable future alongside Prince William.
The monarch’s former butler Grant Harrold told The Post that Princess Eugenie is “probably cautious to step up to royal duties because it does take up your whole life.”
Grant added that he has “seen the schedules, and you can’t switch it on and off.”
Eugenie welcomed her second son, Ernest, in May 2023 with husband Jack Brooksbank, and is also mother to August, three.
“Eugenie is very keen to have her own career, and that’s something she is very passionate about — so yes, she probably is reluctant to take on royal duties,” Grant reasoned.
“But as times become more desperate, it’s very likely we will see her move from that to become a working senior member of the family.”
Han So Hee and Ryu Joon Yeol calls it quit two weeks after confirming their whirlwind romance
Selena Gomez promotes 'STEVE! A Documentary in 2 Pieces'
‘Insanely smart’ Troian Bellisario receives praises from former ‘Pretty Little Liars’ costar Torrey DeVitto
Steve Martin shared how father Glenn Martin criticised his career choices and his work during his life
Holly Madison also spills that she can do pretty much things 'normally'
Robert De Niro, Snoop Dogg and Austin Butler had dinner at the rapper's Malibu home