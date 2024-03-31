Colin Ferrell teases 'dark,' 'violent' plot of The Batman spinoff, The Penguin

Colin Ferrell gave major update on spin-off series of The Batman franchise in the DC Universe.

The 47-year-old actor is set to reprise his role as villainous mob boss Oswald ‘Oz’ Cobblepot aka The Penguin in the upcoming titular Max series.

Speaking to MovieZine, he shared: “It’s really dark. It’s really heavy, I think — it certainly was doing it. Which is not to say I didn’t have fun, I had an amazing time doing it. It’s incredibly violent.

The Penguin first appeared as a villain in 2014 Netflix series, Gotham, and later made a brief cameo in Robert Pattinson starrer The Batman in 2022.

In the 2022 film, Oswald’s ruler Carmine Falcone, played by John Turturro, bites the dust against Bruce Wayne during the climax, leaving Colin’s character alone to pursue his own ambitions.

“It’s one man’s rise to what he’s always dreamed of inhabiting, which is a certain power or social status,” Ferrell explained.

“The death of Carmine Falcone at the end of [‘The Batman’] leaves this vacuum in Gotham to be filled, and so there are various people that are grabbing for that power,” shared the award-winning actor.



“This is Oswald’s journey trying to rise to the top through extraordinary obstacles, he added.