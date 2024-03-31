Andrew Garfield cosies up to new love interest during double date with pals

Andrew Garfield and his girlfriend went on a double date with Phoebe Bridgers and Bo Burnham

Andrew Garfield locked hands with his new love interest, Dr Kate Tomas, during a cosy couple’s night out.



As reported by Daily Mail on Saturday, The Amazing Spider-Man star was spotted on a double date with his rumoured girlfriend, alongside Phoebe Bridgers and Bo Burnham.

In pictures obtained by the outlet, the 40-year-old actor could be seen wrapping his arms around Tomas's neck as they engaged in conversation with the other couple.

For the quartet’s rendezvous at Zinqué restaurant in Malibu, the Golden Globe award winner opted for a casual look, donning a grey sweater paired with dark trousers.

Braving the rainy night, he completed his look with a black baseball cap and multicoloured pastel sneakers.

Meanwhile, Tomas described as a 'spiritual mentor' on her website, exuded elegance in a long dress adorned with orange and green floral prints.

Adding a pop of colour to her ensemble, she complemented her look with textured purple loafers.

Her soft, wavy tresses cascaded over her shoulders, framing her face, while her bangs delicately touched her forehead as she strolled alongside the Hollywood star.

This PDA-filled night out comes just a month after Garfield was speculated to have confirmed a romance with Olivia Brower.

Back in January, the two were photographed sharing a tight embrace in the middle of the street near his house.