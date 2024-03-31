Diddy's son break silence after detainment in police raids on his properties

Diddy's sons, King and Justin taken into custody during raid at home.

Sean 'Diddy' Combs' son has addressed the ongoing sexual assault scandal surrounding his father by urging individuals to refrain from spreading falsehoods.

King Combs along with his brother Justin Combs found themselves in handcuffs during a recent federal raid on their father's mansion in Holmby Hills, Los Angeles, as part of a sex-trafficking investigation.

King took to Snapchat to share a message, stating, "Stop with the cap," a slang term meaning 'stop lying.'

He is the first biological child of the rapper and the late Kim Porter, while Justin is Diddy's eldest biological child, born to fashion designer Misa Hylton.

The Snapchat post follows images of them returning to their father's residence after their detainment during the mansion raid.



Federal agents conducted raids on rappers' residences in Miami and Los Angeles on Monday as part of an ongoing sex-trafficking investigation.

Images from the $40 million mansion depict at least two individuals being placed in handcuffs during the search.

Sources revealed to ABC News that two of Diddy's sons were detained during the raids but subsequently released without charges.

The brothers were seen returning separately to the property on Monday night to gather their belongings, with Justin arriving around 10:30 p.m. local time and departing shortly after, followed by King's arrival a few hours later.

Meanwhile, King took to social media to share photos of himself and his girlfriend Raven Tracy, appearing cheerful as they worked out together.

These updates emerged just hours before Diddy was spotted looking relaxed as he enjoyed a smoke and a stroll along the pier outside his Miami mansion, despite the recent FBI raids.