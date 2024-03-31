Christine Quinn's hotel room searched for surveillance devices

Christian Richard disapproves of Christine Quinn's public image.

Christine Quinn raised alarms after requesting law enforcement to search her West Hollywood hotel room for potential surveillance devices.

Quinn, who recently parted ways with her engagement ring, contacted the authorities late on Tuesday night, expressing fears that her ex Christian Richards, might be digitally monitoring her.

The reality TV personality also voiced concerns about potential attempts to obtain her credit card information.

Despite an investigation, no evidence of wires or bugs was found during the search of hotel room.



Recent revelations shed light on ongoing marital strife between the former couple which has reportedly been escalating for several months.

According to insiders, she has expressed feelings of being controlled throughout their relationship, which began shortly after the filming of the first season of Selling Sunset in March 2019.

Sources suggest that Richard disapproves of Quinn's public persona centered around sex appeal, leading to conflicts over her professional endeavors.

Allegedly, she has had to conceal certain partnerships and photoshoots to avoid confrontation with him.