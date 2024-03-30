Han So Hee, Ryu Joon Yeol call it quits on controversial romance

Han So Hee, Ryu Joon Yeol go separate ways, weeks after going public

Han So Hee and Ryu Joon Yeol recently confirmed that the two have officially broken up, just two weeks after their dating news went public.

Ryu Joon Yeol’s representatives confirmed the big news, admitting: "It's true they broke up. We ask for your understanding as we have nothing else to say except to confirm the breakup."

Their relationship was subject to various controversies after the pair was spotted together in Hawaii, which was later followed by Ryu Joon Yeol’s former girlfriend Hyeri’s cryptic Instagram Story.

According to fans, Hyeri expressed disappointment over their relationship with a caption that read “Funny.”

However, the celebrity couple faced backlash for allegedly “overlapping” relationships or “transit love.”

The two denied rumors, with Han So Hee issuing a lengthy letter on social media.

She insisted that Ryu Joon Yeol and Hyeri were already broken up with mutual well-wishes long before Han So Hee started dating him.

Claiming that she never interacted with Ryu Jun Yeol before then, Han So Hee confirmed that the two do not share any mutual acquaintances.

The South Korean actress deleted the post, few minutes after sharing it, later followed with a public apology surrounding all the drama.